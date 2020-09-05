Photo: Mary Mathis for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The onset of the Cold War? The bond between men tested by battle? A daring wartime rescue? Based on a true historical event? While your dad didn’t write the upcoming drama Devotion (unless your dad is screenwriters Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart), he might as well have, because it sounds like it’s got everything a dad could want or need. According to Variety, Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, of the Netflix rom-com Set It Up, will star in the film, based on the 2014 nonfiction book of the same name by author Adam Makos. The pair will play Jesse LeRoy Brown and Tom Hudner respectively, two “elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots who form a firm friendship” while in the service.

J.D. Dillard, director of the 2019 creature feature Sweetheart and 2016 sci-fi street magic thriller Sleight, will direct, as well as provide revisions to the script, which finds the relationship between Majors and Powell’s pilots “tested on the battlefield when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines” in 1950. Seriously, go ahead and book that movie date with your dad right now, for whenever this movie comes out.