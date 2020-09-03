Josh Gondelman Says He Won’t Try Cocaine Despite Growing Demands

Josh Gondelman. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Comedian and Desus & Mero writer-producer Josh Gondelman has a wonderful reputation: By all accounts he’s a nice guy, and he’s perhaps best known for bringing some much-needed positivity to the hellscape that is Twitter by frequently offering his followers free pep talks. Now he can add one more thing to his reputation: He spent a day being pressured into trying cocaine by comedians on Twitter, but despite the growing demands for him to turn into a drug-consuming bad boy, he stood his ground and resisted.

If you’re not yet aware of the movement to get Gondelman to try cocaine, here’s a quick catch-up: Comedian Matt Koff, who writes for The Daily Show and is also one of the writers behind the @TrumpComedyNerd Twitter account, has a long-running bit in which he tweets about cocaine. His earlier tweets were just general references to cocaine, but over the past several weeks, Koff has switched to simply asking, over and over, if he should try it:

I really feel like this is my year to try cocaine — Matt Koff (@mattkoff) August 17, 2020

should i try cocaine — Matt Koff (@mattkoff) August 19, 2020

should i try cocaine — Matt Koff (@mattkoff) August 28, 2020

Gondelman unintentionally implicated himself in Koff’s bit on September 2 by also tweeting about cocaine, prompting Koff to drag Gondelman into what became not a question of if they would try cocaine together but when.

Whenever someone tries to “actually” me and I come back over the top and re-actually them because I was right the whole time, I feel such a powerful rush of confidence that I’m certain I should never try cocaine. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 2, 2020

This does seem fun!!!! — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 3, 2020

big news everyone: I’m going to try cocaine with @joshgondelman. — Matt Koff (@mattkoff) September 3, 2020

Since that interaction, support for Gondelman’s trying cocaine has been steadily building within the comedy community on Twitter, including from Paul F. Tompkins, who created a Change.org petition called “Get Josh Gondelman to ‘Shovel the Driveway.’” As of this writing, the petition has 500 signatures and counting. But Gondelman has been pushing back against the many calls for him to try the drug.

I did not agree to this! I just said it sounded fun! https://t.co/MeafwrBX0Q — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 3, 2020

CONFIRMED: on Oct 2 @joshgondelman and I will be trying cocaine in the Men’s Room at Katz’s Delicatessen. — Matt Koff (@mattkoff) September 3, 2020

Please do NOT sign this petition that @PFTompkins created to get me to do cocaine with @mattkoff! I do not know if it is legally binding and I don’t want to break any laws here!!! https://t.co/mEyzLB1Yyk — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 3, 2020

Vulture reached out to Gondelman to ask about the pleas for him to try cocaine and his insistence that he won’t do it, and he was kind enough to offer a statement: “I am very flattered that so many members of the comedy community have offered me counsel on and access to cocaine use, but I am afraid that their enthusiasm is misguided. No matter how many signatures Paul F. Tompkins accrues on his Change.org petition, it will not convince me to do hard drugs during Sukkoth with my friend Matt Koff, in the men’s room of Katz’s deli, or any other place,” he said. “But I will donate $1 per signature up to the goal of 1,000 signatures to the National Harm Reduction Coalition, which I hope my friends and bullies will take as a meaningful concession.”

So there you have it. Gondelman appears to be standing strong in his conviction not to do cocaine. But no matter where you stand on the matter, one thing’s for certain: If you sign Tompkins’s Change.org petition, you’re supporting a great and worthy cause.