Blackpink: Light Up The Sky to Light Up Netflix This October

Are you ready to Netflix and chill with Blackpink? On Tuesday, September 8, Deadline reported that the K-Pop girl group have a film headed to the streaming platform. Just two weeks after releasing their previously announced debut album on October 2, Blackpink will star in the Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up The Sky. The “all-access” documentary is set to land on the streaming platform on October 14, just 12 days after their album is set to drop. The documentary, directed by Caroline Suh who directed Netflix’s Salt Fat Acid Heat, is produced by RadicalMedia and features exclusive interviews with Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa as well as never-before-seen footage. Blackpink: Light Up The Sky will follow the trials and tribulations of being a K-Pop star, the group’s recording process, and will culminate with their historic 2019 Coachella performance. A debut album and a documentary? K-pop stans are eating this fall.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups — premieres in your area on October 14!



Oh and that’s not all ... on October 14, these music icons will also become Netflix profile icons pic.twitter.com/b9t00VnEMO — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2020