Photo: Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock

We guess no one man — or record company — should have all that power. In a series of tweets on September 14, Kanye West said he wants out of his deals with Universal Music Group and Sony/ATV Music Publishing. “I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “On God … in Jesus name … come and get me ⛷.” “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony,” he added in another tweet. “I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved.” He continued, “The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships,” and claimed he’s “the new Moses.” Which, okay. West’s end goal may be to gain ownership of his masters, as he later tweeted, “My kids gonna own my masters.” Maybe he has a friend he could ask about that?

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony



I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved



I’m putting my life on the line for my people



The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships



I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

West later tweeted a screenshot of a text exchange with someone, planning a case against Universal and Sony. “We can argue that Universal and Sony have not supported you fully,” they wrote. “Re masters ownership we can also look into buying. But if Taylor’s cost $300 million yours would cost a lot more I assume.” The team member also suggested an “equal” partnership with Universal, like “a Yeezy Media/Universal joint venture,” but West replied, “I’m not open to any form of business with Universal or Sony.” Captioning the screenshot, he wrote, “No one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s Go time.”

No one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s Go time pic.twitter.com/k5K0c1t4eF — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

West didn’t say why he wants out of his deals with Universal and Sony, although he did settle a publishing dispute with Sony-owned EMI Publishing out of court in January. In more deleted September 14 tweets, West also asked for apologies from Drake and J. Cole. He also said he was waiting on a meeting with “Sean Carter” — a.k.a. “Shawn” Carter, as he corrected himself (“no disrespect to my big bro”), a.k.a. Jay-Z. Watch the Throne 2?

West is turning his attention back to his music career as his still-ongoing presidential campaign continues to unravel, with West’s team off the ballot in Wisconsin after missing the filing deadline by 14 seconds. He’s teased new music throughout the summer, but we stopped trusting this man’s release dates a while ago.