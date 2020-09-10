Kate Winslet Now ‘Regrets’ Working With Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Photo: Trisha Leeper/FilmMagic

Kate Winslet has many fucks left to give — 19, exactly, in a new Vanity Fair interview — and she’s devoted three of them to questioning her own past collaborations with sexual predators Woody Allen and Roman Polanski. “It’s like, what the fuck was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” she asked. “It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s fucking disgraceful.” Winslet starred in Polanski’s movie Carnage in 2011 and Allen’s Wonder Wheel in 2017. In 2018, she alluded to “regrets” about working with people whom she wouldn’t name at the time. Her new comments came as part of a conversation about her role in the Me Too movement. “I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both,” Winslet said. “I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be fucking truthful about all of it?”

Winslet also discussed taking her role in Ammonite, the upcoming period romance with Saoirse Ronan. “Ammonite has made me really aware of being even more committed to honoring what women want to be saying for themselves in films and how we really want to be portrayed, regardless of sexual orientation,” Winslet said. “Because life is fucking short and I’d like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women. We’re handing them a pretty fucked up world, so I’d like to do my bit in having some proper integrity.”