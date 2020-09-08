Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End in 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It’s the end of an era: Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending after its upcoming 19th and 20th seasons, Kim Kardashian West has confirmed on Twitter and Instagram. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” Kardashian West wrote in a note also posted by Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.” Kardashian West added that the show “made us who we are” and thanked the show’s production team at E! as well as “Ryan Seacrest for believing in us.” The network verified the news, saying in a statement, “While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.” “Change is hard but also needed at times,” added Khloé on Instagram.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which launched the careers of the Kardashian-Jenner family and catapulted its stars into fame, premiered in 2007 and spawned 12 spinoff shows, including I Am Cait and Life of Kylie. Season 19 halted filming in March because of coronavirus restrictions and will premiere on September 17. The 20th and final season of the show will premiere in early 2021.