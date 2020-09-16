This! Is! Ken Jennings’s First Jeopardy! Category!

Check out this category and tune in all season long for more appearances from the G.O.A.T.! @KenJennings pic.twitter.com/ZhKjoXPhtK — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 16, 2020

And just like that, the GOAT has become the GCPOAT. (The greatest consulting producer of all time, obviously, and not a convoluted graduate school exam.) On Tuesday, Ken Jennings made his Jeopardy! debut in his new role, which, among other things, will find him hosting his own video categories several times a month with whatever he feels like doing. His first category, aptly called “Ken Jennings on Winning Streaks,” doled out a variety of clues about … yup, prolific winning streaks. “They always end,” he quipped in the video, “but they’re fun while they last.” (And very financially lucrative, too.) Have fun trying to guess all five answers. But remember, he’s definitely not being groomed as someone’s replacement.