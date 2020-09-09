Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Two 14-Year-Old Boys, New Lawsuit Alleges

Photo: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

Actor Anthony Rapp and a man identified as C.D. alleged in a Manhattan lawsuit Wednesday that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted them on separate occasions when they were 14 years old. C.D. accused Spacey of attempting to force sex on him.

Rapp, who claimed to have met the disgraced House of Cards star in 1986, said the alleged assault took place during a party at Spacey’s Manhattan apartment. Rapp was performing in the Broadway play Precious Sons when he says he met Spacey.

Spacey “intentionally and voluntarily and without plaintiff’s consent engaged in an unwanted sexual advance with a 14 year old and grabbed then infant plaintiff, Anthony Rapp’s, buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on plaintiff’s body,” the suit alleges.

Rapp “was forced to extricate himself and, fearing for his safety, ran into the bathroom of defendant’s apartment.” He exited that bathroom a few moments later; Spacey tried to get him to stay, but Rapp “refused and quickly left” the apartment.

Rapp first accused Spacey of sexual misconduct in a 2017 interview with BuzzFeed News, and this new lawsuit echoes those allegations. Citing public records, BuzzFeed News pointed out that Spacey would have been 26 years old at the time of this alleged incident.

C.D. was around 12 years old in 1981, when he claims to have met Spacey. Spacey was teaching an acting class in Westchester County, and C.D. was “an acting student in the class,” according to the suit.

About two years later, the boy “happened to meet” the actor in New York City, according to the lawsuit, and Spacey subsequently invited him to his apartment. There, Spacey “engaged in sexual acts with the plaintiff, C.D., while the plaintiff was 14 years old, including, but not limited to, the infant plaintiff performing anal intercourse on defendant Spacey and oral sex.”

Spacey “continued to engage in sexual acts on different occasions with the plaintiff,” who was still around 14 at the time. “During the final sexual encounter, the defendant, Kevin Spacey, for the first time, attempted to anally sodomize the plaintiff, C.D., who was then a minor,” the suit alleges. “The plaintiff, C.D., resisted and said ‘No’ multiple times, but the defendant, Kevin Spacey, continued to attempt to anally sodomize the infant plaintiff despite the plaintiff’s verbal and physical resistance.”

The youth managed to free himself and flee Spacey’s home, the suit claimed.

Spacey’s conduct was “so shocking and outrageous that it exceeded all reasonable bounds of decency,” the suit said.

More than 30 individuals have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.

Spacey's attorney, but has not yet received a response.

Spacey previously commented on Rapp’s allegations, saying in an October 2017 Twitter post: “I am beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunk behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”