Kylie Minogue Waves a Wand, Drops New Song, ‘Magic’

We could all use some magic these days, and Kylie Minogue knows it well. The Princess of Pop released a new song today, “Magic,” along with a glowing music video. It’s the second single off her highly anticipated, aptly titled return to the dance floor, Disco. The song is a straightforward dance track — lighter fare than shiny lead single “Say Something” but with a chorus and horn section that still get the job done. And the video itself will have you longing for clubs and dancing, as if the song hadn’t done that already. Disco, Minogue’s 15th studio album, will continue that feeling on November 6.

