John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight Renewed Through 2023

John Oliver. Photo: HBO

John Oliver isn’t leaving HBO anytime soon. The network announced today that it’s handed out a three-season renewal to Oliver’s series Last Week Tonight, which will keep the late-night show on the air through at least 2023. “For the past seven years, John and his incredibly talented team have taken on topics that are both in the public mind and off the beaten path, always managing to shed new light on these subjects with intelligence and searing humor. We are beyond thrilled to continue this relationship for three more years,” HBO exec Casey Bloys said on the news in a press release. Added Oliver: “We’re all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world, whichever comes first.”

Last Week Tonight is currently on hiatus until September 27. The show earned nine Emmy nominations this year, including noms for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, and even Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for its musical tribute to coal company CEO Bob “Eat Shit” Murray from November 2019.