Reggaeton will be respected at this year’s Latin Grammys. The Latin Recording Academy has officially announced the nominees for the 21st annual awards, and reggaeton artists are seeing more representation than last year, when both fans and performers criticized the lack of reggaeton nominees like J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna. This year, they top the nominations. Balvin leads with 13, including two for Album of the Year: Oasis, with Bad Bunny, and his solo project, Colores. Bad Bunny also doubled for Album of the Year and is up for nine in total, including the brand-new Best Reggaeton Performance award for “Yo Perreo Sola.” Ozuna earned eight nominations; Anuel AA, who was shut out last year, earned seven; and pop-fusion star Camilo claimed six. Karol G’s “Tusa,” featuring Nicki Minaj, is up for Record and Song of the Year, making this Minaj’s first Latin Grammy nomination. (Her first No. 1 and her first Latin Grammy nom in the year she said she’s retiring? Make it make sense.) Last year, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, and more put pressure on the awards show over the reggaeton and trap snubs. This year, the Latin Grammys will feature three new categories: Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song, and Best Pop/Rock Song. Winners will be announced on November 19. Find the full list of nominees to stan here.
Reggaeton Stars J Balvin and Bad Bunny Lead Latin Grammy Nominations
Photo: Omar Vega/Getty Images