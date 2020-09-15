Let Laura Dern School You on TikTok

Photo: TikTok

TikTok offers plenty to its users: criminal activity, political intrigue, and the opportunity to freak out Dr. Phil. But possibly one of the only good things to come out of the app is this video of Laura Dern warmly but sternly reading from Siddhartha as her daughter and husky look on. Posted by her daughter, Jaya Harper, and captioned “The only way Laura will get me to do my homework,” the TikTok reveals how it would feel if, for 30 seconds, Laura Dern was your mom. “Is this a TikTok?” she asks the camera, and already it’s the best TikTok ever made. “You want to make a TikTok? I’ve got an idea. Let’s transform TikTok since I’m homeschooling you. Let’s read our homework on TikTok.” Dern goes on to read a passage from Siddhartha, and it’s the most spiritual Dern experience since the gospel tribute to her at the Spirit Awards earlier this year. This is not Dern’s first TikTok with Jaya; she previously danced to Doja Cat’s “Say So” and single-handedly validated the platform. One thing is clear: Dern needs to just make her own TikTok account, and that is the way it is.

Laura Dern said no more TikTok until you finish your homework pic.twitter.com/P2fUdjKJSd — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 15, 2020

Laura Dern “dancing” to Doja Cat is my sleep paralysis demon? pic.twitter.com/1hwh5nGPHY — The California Roll You Didn’t Come Here For (@yosoymichael) December 22, 2019