Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

In just about the nicest reminder you can get that, yes, these two are a couple, Adam Brody announced recently that he and wife Leighton Meester have added a second baby, a boy, to their family. According to People, the Promising Young Woman star shared the good news last week on Hold the Phone Comedy’s The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular on Twitch. “I have a new kid,” Brody proclaimed. “Since I last played, I have a new kid. I have a boy, and he’s a dream. He’s a dream boy.”

This new baby joins sister Arlo, who Brody and the Semper Fi actress welcomed back in August 2015. The pair currently both star on the ABC sitcom Single Parents, as single mom Angie D’Amato and her newly-returned, former rockstar baby daddy/possible romantic interest Derek, respectively.