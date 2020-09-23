Chappelle and Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix/Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

David Letterman sat down with Kanye West last year, and now he’s apparently done the same with Kim Kardashian West. On Wednesday, Netflix confirmed that season three of Letterman’s interview series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will debut on the platform October 21 and that Kardashian West will be among Dave’s guests. The former late-night host will return with “another season of in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions,” and in addition to Kardashian West, the upcoming season will feature interviews with Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey Jr., and Lizzo. There’s no trailer for the season yet, but Netflix released some photos to tease the new episodes:

David Letterman with Kim Kardashian West. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix/Adam Rose/Netflix

David Letterman with Lizzo. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix/COURTESY OF NETFLIX

David Letterman with Robert Downey Jr. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix/ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

It’s not clear when Letterman taped his chats, though it’s possible they were wrapped before the COVID era began. The last round of episodes dropped in May. It’s a big week for David Letterman fans: The late-night icon also made a surprise appearance on Sunday’s Emmy Awards.