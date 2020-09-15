Lil Nas X Is Dropping a Children’s Book

Photo: WireImage

Between racking up Grammy nominations and fending off Twitter stan drama, Lil Nas X somehow found the time to write a children’s picture book. The book, titled “C Is For Country,” comes out on January 5, 2021, he announced in a tweet. According to the tweet, “C Is For Country” will be “the best kids book of all time,” because Lil Nas X never misses a meme. As per the Random House Kids website, the book will follow Lil Nas X and his horse, Panini — yes, the titular Panini from his single — “on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown,” and will feature “plenty of hidden surprises for Nas’s biggest fans.” Fans will have to wait a few months for the book, but in the meantime, Lil Nas X seems to be planning to drop his debut album soon, judging by his Twitter.

