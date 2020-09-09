Lily Allen and David Harbour Get Hitched in Vegas With an Elvis Impersonator

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Even during a pandemic, stranger things keep happening. The latest example: British pop singer Lily Allen and Stranger Things actor David Harbour had a good old-fashioned Vegas wedding, complete with Elvis impersonator. The couple got a marriage license in Las Vegas on September 7, according to People, and had their wedding the following day. Allen posted a photo of her, Harbour, and their Elvis to her Instagram, tagged to the Elvis-themed Graceland Wedding Chapel. Do you think he sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” or “Burning Love”? She also posted photos of them outside after the ceremony and her enjoying a post-wedding burger, as a relatable icon does. Allen and Harbour made their first outing as a couple in January 2019 and confirmed their relationship on social media that October. Viva Las Vegas!