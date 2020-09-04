After a three year wait, Big Sean is back with his latest album Detroit 2. The rapper dropped his latest LP, a follow up to his 2012 mixtape Detroit, at midnight on Friday, September 4, and it’s chock full with new songs and guest artists. The 21 track album features a truly massive amount of artists including the late Nipsey Hussle, Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Dwele, Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac, Wale, Young Thug, Hit-Boy, Travis Scott, Key Wayne, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Kash Doll, Eminem, and his partner Jhene Aiko among others. It also feature two story interludes from Dave Chappelle and Erykah Badu, and Detroit legend Stevie Wonder. Big Sean, who recently sat down with Vulture music critic Craig Jenkins for an in depth interview, said that this album was a sort of homecoming. “When I was making Detroit 2, I felt like I was returning to my roots but with a stronger foundation,” Sean told Jenkins. “I feel like my roots got even deeper. Not only did I reconnect with myself, I reconnected with my passion and my hunger.” Listen to Big Sean reconnect with his hunger and passion and stream his latest album Detroit 2.
Big Sean Returns To His Roots, Drops New Album Detroit 2
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio