Yung Miami Defends Her Verse on Chloe x Halle’s ‘Do It’ Remix, Which Is Her Right

Yung Miami’s response to everybody who didn’t like her verse. Photo: Getty Images

If you thought Chloe x Halle were done changing the game, then you’d be sorely mistaken. The duo released a remix of their hit song “Do It” featuring City Girls, Doja Cat, and Mulatto at midnight on Friday, September 4. The pair has had a busy summer, delivering memorably performances at the BET Awards, GLAAD Awards, and, most recently, the VMA pre-show (why they weren’t included in the regular show is a mystery to us). The internet’s reaction to the song, while positive, does note that Yung Miami, half of City Girls, seemed to give less than her best effort on the verse, with some claiming that she couldn’t find the beat. leading Yung Miami to take to Twitter to defend her verse on the track which she clarified “was for the kids & tik tok period.” “That’s wrong y’all said I ruined the song [cry face emojis] omg,” tweeted Yung Miami. Proving that she has the right attitude, Yung Miami tweeted “Maybe it gotta grow on y’all idk [cry face emoji].” Leave Britney Yung Miami alone and listen to “Do It (Remix)” below.

My verse was for the kids & tik tok period 💁🏾‍♀️ — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 4, 2020

That’s wrong y’all said I ruined the song 😭😭😭😭 omg — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 4, 2020

Maybe it gotta grow on y’all idk 😭 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 4, 2020