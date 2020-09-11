T.I. and Young Thug Let It ‘Ring’ On New Single

Photo: WireImage

T.I and his Atlanta swagger are back with a brand new track. The rapper dropped his latest collaboration “Ring” featuring Young Thug at midnight on Friday, September 11. It’s not the first time the two have worked together as Young Thug was featured T.I.’s track“The Weekend” with Swizz Beats off of T.I.’s most recent studio album Dime Trap. Since the release of Dime Trap in 2018, T.I. has kept busy mentoring aspiring rappers as the Atlanta-based judge on Netflix’s reality show Rhythm and Flow. You can now stream “Ring” featuring Young Thug below and enjoy some of that classic T.I. southern drawl.