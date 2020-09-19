Lori Loughlin’s Prison Sounds Like a Wellness Retreat

Photo: CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Maybe the Eagleton jail had the right idea all along. Lori Loughlin, who was recently sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, will be serving out her sentence at a federal correctional institution in Victorville, California. Us Weekly reports that a judge granted Loughlin’s request to serve at the “medium-security prison,” as it’s the closest facility to her home in Southern California. She must surrender to the facility, which houses about 300 inmates, to begin her sentencing by November 19. But if you take proximity out of the equation and browse the inmate handbook, it’s pretty obvious why Loughlin chose this joint: In striking parallels to Goop’s annual retreat, the prison offers Pilates, yoga, cross training, spinning, and step aerobics as daily exercise programs, in addition to crochet, beading, painting, ceramics, and origami as crafts. If Loughlin fancies, she can also take classes in guitar theory, nutrition, wellness, calisthenics, and … song writing. Sadly, video blogging is not an option.

In addition to her two-month federal prison sentence, Loughlin has been fined $150,000 and must fulfill 150 hours of community service upon release. Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in federal prison along with a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. Their daughter, influencer and blogger Olivia Jade, allegedly knew about the college admissions scandal and was an active participant in trying to get into the University of Southern California.