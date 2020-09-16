Well, it looks like we’re finally getting the Under the Tuscan Sun reboot we’ve all been clamoring for. Only this time, instead of Diane Lane hopping off a gay singles’ bus tour of central Italy to buy and renovate a Tuscan villa, actress Lorraine Bracco has bought a 200-year-old home in Sicily for one euro. HGTV will be documenting Bracco’s renovation journey in a new home-reno series called My Big Italian Adventure. The network says the show “will follow Lorraine’s journey to renovate the 1,075-square-foot property in the tiny hilltop town of Sambuca di Sicilia with help from an architect, a contractor, and other local experts.” There’s also no bathroom, kitchen, electricity, or running water, and the roof is caving in, so if you’ve ever had a weirdly specific dream about watching Tony Soprano’s therapist install plumbing, this is your chance, you little freak. “This is a huge undertaking,” says Bracco in the press release. “I’m not a contractor. I’m not a decorator. I’m an actress. I’ve never done this before. I have no idea what I’m really getting into! It’s a lot of work, but everything is possible. I believe that. And for one euro, we’ll see!” My Big Italian Adventure premieres on Friday, October 30, at 9 p.m. ET.
HGTV’s Letting Lorraine Bracco Renovate a Sicilian Villa, Bellissimo!
The face of someone who just bought a house in Sicily for one euro … only to find out it doesn’t have a bathroom. Photo: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images