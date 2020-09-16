The face of someone who just bought a house in Sicily for one euro … only to find out it doesn’t have a bathroom. Photo: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Well, it looks like we’re finally getting the Under the Tuscan Sun reboot we’ve all been clamoring for. Only this time, instead of Diane Lane hopping off a gay singles’ bus tour of central Italy to buy and renovate a Tuscan villa, actress Lorraine Bracco has bought a 200-year-old home in Sicily for one euro. HGTV will be documenting Bracco’s renovation journey in a new home-reno series called My Big Italian Adventure. The network says the show “will follow Lorraine’s journey to renovate the 1,075-square-foot property in the tiny hilltop town of Sambuca di Sicilia with help from an architect, a contractor, and other local experts.” There’s also no bathroom, kitchen, electricity, or running water, and the roof is caving in, so if you’ve ever had a weirdly specific dream about watching Tony Soprano’s therapist install plumbing, this is your chance, you little freak. “This is a huge undertaking,” says Bracco in the press release. “I’m not a contractor. I’m not a decorator. I’m an actress. I’ve never done this before. I have no idea what I’m really getting into! It’s a lot of work, but everything is possible. I believe that. And for one euro, we’ll see!” My Big Italian Adventure premieres on Friday, October 30, at 9 p.m. ET.