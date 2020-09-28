Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

This weekend, M. Night Shyamalan wrote a grateful tweet revealing the title and poster for his next feature, in addition to the news that he’s already begun filming it. “Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film,” the Glass director tweeted this weekend, alongside a black-and-white poster of human figures tumbling through an hour glass. “It’s called Old.”

Now, it seems pretty obvious, based on the poster’s image and tagline (“It’s only a matter of time”), that Old’s intriguing cast, which includes Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Lovecraft Country’s Abbey Lee, and Hereditary’s Alex Wolff, is probably going to have a terrible time dealing with terrible time. Time travel gone awry, maybe? Rapid aging? Immortality, but the bad kind?

According to Collider, Old is inspired by the 2010 graphic novel Sandcastle by author Pierre Oscar Lévy and artist Frederik Peeters, which follows the unsettling tale of 13 beachgoers unable to leave a beach in France for reasons seemingly beyond the mind of man, so we could suss out if we have a classic twist in our future. But, since the movie is reportedly “inspired by” rather than “based on,” we’re content spending our time until Old arrives in July 2021 pondering all the different directions in which Shyamalan could take the story. Maybe it’ll be the trees again, The Happening-style?

Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old. #OldMovie @OldTheMovie pic.twitter.com/hth8jUum8K — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 26, 2020