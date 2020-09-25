One of the more interesting pop transformations over the past few years has been Machine Gun Kelly’s shift from a knockoff Post Malone to a bonafide punk rock prince. That transformation becomes fully realized with Kelly’s new album Tickets to My Downfall, out today, September 25. Produced by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, it leans further into the pop-punk inclinations of last year’s Hotel Diablo, now with almost no rapping. No, really! This walking collection of tattoos and piercings just released the year’s best Warped-Tour-core album! Tickets to My Downfall features Halsey, Trippie Redd, blackbear, and iann dior. It also features interludes from his friend Pete Davidson and girlfriend Megan Fox, the latter of whom also starred in his music video for standout “Bloody Valentine.” (Per that interlude, “Banyan Tree,” the happy couple just got tattoos for each other! Congrats!) MGK also just won the first Video Music Award for best alternative in 22 years, in case you still don’t believe us about this whole rock thing. Listen for yourself below — and we’ll be saving you a spot in the mosh pit when this is all over.
Machine Gun Kelly Releases His Pop-Punk Opus Tickets to My Downfall
Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage