The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Is Going Virtual Somehow

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Here’s that sign you’ve been looking for to cancel those end-of-year plans. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be the latest event to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said during his daily coronavirus press briefing. “They’re reinventing the event for this moment in history, and you’ll be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television online,” he said. “Not a live parade but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day.” Good news for fans of lip-synced performances and C-list celebrities. In late August, Macy’s announced on its website that the parade would take place. The store plans to model the event after its July 4 fireworks display, which took place in chunks across New York’s five boroughs. At the time, de Blasio said the event could include “some small in-person pieces, spread-out pieces.”