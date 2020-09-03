Hair Love creator Matthew A. Cherry being excellent, unbothered. Photo: Getty Images

Producers of the forthcoming children’s television show Made by Maddie want to set the record straight about the originality of their show, after many Twitter users noticed some undeniable similarities between images from the show set to air on Nick Jr. and the short film Hair Love, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2020, as well as a lack of diversity in the creative team behind Made By Maddie.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Waheed Ali, the CEO of Made By Maddie’s production company Silvergate Media, claimed that Made By Maddie has been in development for 5 years, prior to the 2017 kickstarter campaign that put Hair Love on the map. “Made by Maddie is a preschool show about an 8-year-old girl who uses her fashion sense and design ingenuity to solve problems,” said Ali. “Silvergate Media has been working on the series for the last five years and throughout the production has taken steps to ensure a diverse production team and an appropriate voice cast lending their expertise and talent. As creators ourselves, we have the utmost respect and admiration for Matthew A. Cherry and Hair Love, and our hope is that when people watch our show, they will see it is its own story with its own adventures.”

Hair Love creator and Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry seems less than convinced by Ali and Silvergate Media’s proclamations of their innocence. The director tweeted a monocle and skeptical face emoji regarding the similarities, and also liked other tweets calling out the similarities between the two shows. When Entertainment Weekly reached out to Cherry for comment, a representative for Cherry said “we had no knowledge of this show.” Cherry, who was just named one of Fortune Magazine’s 40 under 40 in Media and Entertainment and has his own animated series based on Hair Love headed to HBO Max, probably was too busy being successful to worry too much about other people potentially stealing his Oscar winning ideas.