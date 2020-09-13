TFW when a two-minute promo clip of you is worth $30 million. Photo: WireImage

Remember that secret movie Zendaya and John David Washington filmed during quarantine? Well, it’s headed to Netflix. Per IndieWire, Malcolm and Marie, the marital two-hander drama staring Zendaya and Washington and written and directed by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, has been acquired by Netflix out of the TIFF marketplace for an impressive $30 million. Even more impressive, Netflix reportedly picked up Malcolm and Marie based off the promo alone, so the streaming platform basically bet $30 million on two minutes of footage of Zendaya and Washington, which seems like a safe bet on Netflix’s part.

In other festival news, Academy Award winner Regina King’s directorial debut, One Night in Miami, has been acquired by Amazon after a bidding war was set off following its premieres at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF. One Night in Miami explores the Civil Rights movement through the lens of Black celebrity via a fictionalized story following Cassius Clay (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) as they celebrate Clay’s victory against Sonny Liston. We Are Who We Are director Luca Guadagnino’s documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, about fashion designer Salvatore Ferragamo, was picked up by Sony Classics, while Emma Seligman’s debut feature, Shiva Baby — starring NYC comedian and chaotic good Twitter presence Rachel Sennott as a young woman who’s forced to navigate uncomfortable situations at a post-funeral gathering — was picked up by Utopia Pictures. While the box office would imply that movies might be struggling, it seems the film industry is alive and well.