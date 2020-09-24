Mandy Moore Is Pregnant and Still Filming This Is Us Sex Scenes

That’s our Mandy. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We hope Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, and Justin Hartley aren’t the jealous types, because their TV mom Mandy Moore is having a real-life baby boy. On September 24, the This Is Us actress announced on social media that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child. Moore posted black and white photos to Instagram of herself, Goldsmith, and the baby bump, with the caption: “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙.” Moore posted the announcement hours after This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman tweeted a photo from set of a visibly pregnant Moore wearing a mask and standing 6 feet apart from co-star Milo Ventimiglia with the caption, “A 2020 television sex scene. We’re back. #ThisIsUs.” We hope Moore doesn’t have any hard feelings about Fogelman forcing her hand on the pregnancy announcement with … a “This Is Us Season 5 has resumed production with coronavirus measures thoroughly in place” announcement.