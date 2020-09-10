Not a regular mom. Photo: @MariahCarey/Twitter

Mean Girls the Movie the Musical the Movie Musical is happening whether we want it to or not, and the only person more excited than Tina Fey’s accountant is Mean Girls superfan Mariah Carey. On September 10, Billboard posted a video in which Fey quizzes Carey on the 2004 comedy, and over the course of the quiz the two figure out how Carey can participate in the newest big-screen adaptation. When Fey asks Carey, “What song do the Plastics dance to every year at the talent show?” Carey not only answers correctly (“Jingle Bell Rock,” duh) but also throws in that she’s “a little bit disappointed that they’re not dancing to my song.” Fey, who has Donaghy-sharp business instincts, tells Carey, “We’re gonna make another movie of it, so if you wanna license us that song for the movie and also be in the movie, just say nothing now, and we’ll consider it legally binding.” Carey does Fey one better and says she’ll pen them a new Christmas song for the movie, and pitches a perfect idea for a cameo: “Maybe I can be friends with Amy Poehler, as her other friend that wears sweatsuits.” We would like to see it.