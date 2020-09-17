Martha Stewart: Republicans Buy Housewares Too

“Whoever 2020.” Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

You didn’t need the New York Times to tell you Martha Stewart has been having a fabulous time in isolation; everything you picture her doing, she does. She updates her blog, she invented a drink called the Martha-rita, and she wakes up at 4 a.m. to talk to her farm animals and play YouTube singing tutorials for her canaries. In this hermetic bubble of domestic bliss, bringing up real-world topics like politics and democracy is rawther untoward. But it should come as no surprise that when the Times asked her about “whether she planned to publicly support a candidate in the 2020 presidential election,” Stewart said she is not publicly endorsing anyone, because it would be bad for business. She says, “My personal conundrum is, my friends know who I am and what I stand for, but in terms of being the owner of the magazine” — as well as a number of consumer brands and media franchises — “how do you take sides when 50 percent of your readers might be on one side, and 50 percent on the other? It’s difficult. That’s my answer to that.” Oh, Martha. Putting magazine sales in the Hobby Lobby checkout line before ethics.

We also took the liberty of tallying up every humblebrag Martha makes over the course of the interview: She says she has a higher CBD tolerance than her weak-ass friends. (“I pop 20 of them and just feel OK, but some of my friends do two and feel high, I don’t know why.”) She has a Tesla. (“I’m an early adopter of a lot of things. That keeps you very on your toes, it keeps you extremely avant-garde.”) She’s not bothered at all by quarantine. (“I have absolutely zero complaints about quarantine.”) She works out every morning and gets compliments on her appearance everywhere she goes. And of course, her skin looks really good. (“’My skin looks really good.”) We don’t know what’s in those CBD gummies she’s peddling, but we’ll take 20 because they’re clearly working for her.