Tatiana SMASH: Maslany Cast As She-Hulk

Looks like Wolverine isn’t Marvel’s only major Canadian superhero anymore (yes, yes, I know about Alpha Flight. I said major). Deadline reports that Tatiana Maslany, who played approximately 80 roles on clone drama Orphan Black, has been tapped to play She-Hulk in Marvel’s upcoming She-Hulk series. In the Marvel comic-book canon, She-Hulk is a young lawyer named Jennifer Walters who became She-Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin with famously gamma-radiation-infected blood, Bruce Banner. And unlike Bruce, Walters retains her intelligence and control in Hulk mode and gets to be a Hulked-out lady lawyer, sometimes in a big Hulk pantsuit. Like Elphaba and Princess Fiona, She-Hulk is a tough green queen who takes no guff from nobody, which makes it a great role for Maslany. After all, she won an Emmy for multiple transformations, and transformations are kind of a Hulk’s whole deal. Not much is known about the series, which will premiere on Disney+ as part of its Marvel original-programming slate, which also includes upcoming series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And if none of this is enough to get you excited for She-Hulk, Rick and Morty’s Jessica Gao will be showrunner, and the Doughboys’ beloved intern turned producer, Yusong Liu, is Gao’s assistant (news of this career win made me legitimately emotional). It’s excellence all around.

