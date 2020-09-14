Masked Singer Season 4 Features a ‘Baby Alien’ Puppet, Probably Just a Coincidence

No relation. Photo: FOX

We’re old enough to remember when The Masked Singer first premiered oh so many moons ago, and the concept of Nick Cannon parading celebrities out from behind elaborate googly-eyed masked costumes to sing for us was notable, wacky, and weird. Now, we just call that Wednesday. On September 13, Fox aired a Masked Singer “Super Sneak Peek” special to introduce audiences to the 16 costumed characters that will be competing in season four, which begins airing on September 23. This special served many purposes: It drummed up excitement for the new season; it got everyone guessing about whom the celebrity contestants might be based on their cryptic clues; and it inoculated us against the shock and terror of seeing certain creepy costumes for the first time, like Gremlin and Lips. There’s also a “Baby Alien” concept that isn’t a full-body costume at all but, rather, a tiny, ugly-cute practical effects puppet. Baby Yoda better have his space-lawyers keep an eye on this. Here are the 16 new characters:

Baby Alien

Photo: FOX

It’s a touch more Crazy Frog than Baby Yoda.

Seahorse

Photo: FOX

Proof that we live in a post–Asia O’Hara’s fish-mask culture.

Serpent

Photo: FOX

Too many tails! Why so many tails?!

Crocodile

Photo: FOX

A croc straight out of the Pink Friday era.

Broccoli

Photo: FOX

You look at this broccoli and you know he laughs like Seth Rogen.

Gremlin

Photo: FOX

Joe Dante, I’m so sorry. Quiznos-rat vibes.

Mushroom

Photo: FOX

Is this the first cottagecore Masked Singer contestant?

Whatchamacallit

Photo: FOX

“Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared” be like …

Jellyfish

Photo: FOX

She’s got a point; she’s a legend; she’s an icon; and she is the moment.

Lips

Photo: FOX

Rocky Horror Picture NO!!!

Squiggly Monster

Photo: FOX

Squiggly Monster auditioned for Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem and didn’t get in, so now he’s going solo.

Snow Owls

Photo: FOX

Yes, it’s impressive, but it is a couple’s costume and therefore annoying.

Popcorn

Photo: FOX

Let’s all go to the lobby!

Sun

Photo: FOX

We respect the audacity of going to the Masked Singer’s costume designer and telling them you want to be the literal sun.

Dragon

Photo: FOX

Frankly sad that live-action Mulan didn’t have Mushu. We could’ve had this.

Giraffe

Photo: FOX

This costume feels like a statement on colonialism.