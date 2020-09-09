Matt Rogers to Host HBO Max’s Haute Dog Competition Series

Matt Rogers Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for Amazon Fire TV

Comedian, podcaster, Quibi show host, and former Vulture Drag Race recapper Matt Rogers just landed another gig. HBO Max announced today that Rogers has signed on to host an upcoming competition series for the streaming service called Haute Dog, which will debut on Thursday, September 24. If you didn’t guess yet based on the title, each episode of the show will follow two dog groomers competing against each other to be named Best in Show. Rogers will provide “comedic commentary” and be joined by a judging panel that includes celebrity dog-grooming expert Jess Rona and A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede as the show’s go-to “haute” expert judge. The winner of each episode will walk away with a $10,000 prize.

According to the press release, Jax Media, the production company behind Haute Dog, completed production on the series over the summer “following full union guidelines and COVID protocols, with zero positive results from cast, crew and producers. Tests were conducted regularly across four weeks of production from load in to strike.” So rest assured: No dogs or Matt Rogerses were harmed in the making of this production.