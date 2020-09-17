If You Can Believe It, Maya Rudolph Did Not Have An Emmy Before Tonight

TFW you win your first Emmy. Photo: WireImage,

Somehow until quite recently, we were all living in a world where Maya Rudolph had never won an Emmy. Maya Rudolph, who gave us the definitive impressions of Queen Bey, Oprah, Donatella Versace, and, most recently, Senator Kamala Harris (which she will be continuing on the upcoming season). Maya Rudolph, who gave us a variety show, countless guest starring roles on programs like The Good Place and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as a dramatic turn in the 2008 film Away We Go that rightfully earned Oscar buzz (and deserved a nomination). Maya Rudolph, who out of the kindness of her comedic heart, graced the world this version of the National Anthem. Duhwhat? Finally, on Thursday, September 17, Maya Rudolph, a six-time Emmy nominee and once in a generation comedic talent, took home her first ever trophy for her voice work on Netflix’s Big Mouth.

On the 4th night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy’s 5-night run, Rudolph won the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her work voicing Connie the Hormone Monstress on the animated Netflix series. Rudolph is nominated for three (3) Emmys this year alone, competing against herself in the category of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her hilarious turns on The Good Place and Saturday Night Live. The sad news is that the best Maya can do is take home two (2) statues this year unless she ties with herself, which would maybe, just maybe, make up for the fact that she had never won an Emmy up until this point. In any case, congratulations to Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph. We hope you take a nice, warm “bubble bath” to celebrate.