You Honestly Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Would Do a Reality Show?

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Because the British tabloids just won’t quit with their pithy nonsense, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed on Monday that they have no intention of doing a reality series for Netflix as part of their robust development deal. Vanity Fair obtained a statement from the couple’s aid, who, in response to the rumors, said that “the Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.” The speculation began bubbling earlier this month when the couple signed a deal with the streaming company, which will allow them to create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming for viewers. “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” they said at the time. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” Upon the news of the development deal, Netflix stressed that Markle and Harry “may” appear on-camera for certain documentary programming, which is likely what fueled the reality show speculation. Vanity Fair reports, meanwhile, that their first project will be an animated series “about inspiring women.” Here’s an idea!