Michelle Rodriguez Doesn’t Want You to Know That Fast 9 Might Go to Space

Can’t ride on the hood of a spaceship and believe me I’ve tried. Photo: Universal Pictures

I’ve heard of vroom-vrooming on the road. I’ve heard of vroom-vrooming in water. Heck, I’ve even heard of things going vroom-vroom in the sky. But vroom-vroom in outer space? That’s far out, man. Rumors have circulated that in the next Fast & Furious movie, things are going to get real fast and real furious in space, where no one can hear you vroom. On September 10, Furious famiglia member Michelle Rodriguez appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show, and Cagle’s co-host Julia Cunningham asked the Letty Ortiz Toretto actress outright: “Are you in space with Ludacris [in Fast 9]?” Rodriguez answered, “No way! How did you guys find that out? Damn. See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes. When a movie doesn’t come out, forget about it. Things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that.” She then added, “No, I’m not. I’m not lucky enough to hit space,” and then she changed the subject to the fact that there will be a female writer on this latest installment. As a distraction. It’s hard to get a read on Rodriguez’s tone here — she sounds sarcastic enough when she’s reacting to the whole space thing that she could just be messing with the hosts, but she also seems so over the top that she may be covering for something that’s still under wraps. Note that she says, “I’m not. I’m not lucky enough to hit space.” Maybe her character stays back, while co-star Ludacris blasts off. Where else is there for Fast & Furious to go at this point? Hot-air balloons?