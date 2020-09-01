Miley Cyrus Does a Smoky Cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘my future’

In the Billie x Cyrus crossover event we’ve all been clamoring for, Miley Cyrus has shown the new kids how it’s done, recording a cover of Billie Eilish’s sad-girl summer track “my future” for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Miley is no stranger to recording beautiful covers, and she’s done it again, proving why her parents didn’t name her Destiny Hope Musical Reinvention Cyrus for nothing. Like one of those Postmodern Jukebox videos that were popular years ago in the wake of Baz Luhrmann’s Gatsby where a woman with cat-eye glasses would cover, like, “2 On” while doing the Charleston or whatever, Cyrus has transformed Eilish’s Gen-Z sensibility into something smoky, loungy, and jazzy, like an Amy Winehouse number with less technical ability. She also performed her own track, “Midnight Sky,” sadly sans disco wrecking ball.

