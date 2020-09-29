Miley Cyrus Has Your ‘Heart of Glass’ Cover Ready

Ask and ye shall receive: Miley Cyrus has prepared her very good cover of “Heart of Glass” for you. After the singer sang the Blondie classic at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 20, fans begged for a proper release. (For too long, we have lived without Cyrus’s excellent collection of covers made available for streaming outside of YouTube!) The result is a throaty, formidable delight — one thing about Miley Cyrus, she’s gonna find a way to give an excellent live performance. Her “Heart of Glass” is the post-summer, pre-fall anthem we deserve. Enjoy accordingly.

