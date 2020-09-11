Miley Cyrus Dedicates this ‘Maneater’ Cover to her ‘Future Ex-Husband’

Welcome to Miley Cyrus’s ’80s phase. In case you thought new single “Midnight Sky” was a one-off glam-rock anthem with a catchy Stevie Nicks sample, Cyrus dug her heels further into the ’80s on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, also covering Hall & Oates’s hit “Maneater.” She rounded out both performances with glittering dresses, lots of smoke, and a full band. Talking to Fallon before the performances, Cyrus described receiving “the coolest letter from Stevie Nicks” after she ran the “Midnight Sky” sample of “Edge of Seventeen” (that “ooh, you know it’s true” melody). “She said, ‘You can borrow from me anytime,’” Cyrus said. Are those elegant, flowy outfits up for grabs too? Cyrus also explained her decision to cover “Maneater,” saying, “I think it’s very important to be transparent. So I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just know I told you.”

