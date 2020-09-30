Minari Trailer: Steven Yeun, Hot Farmer

Your daily tears are scheduled to depart from your eyeballs … right now. A24 has dropped the first trailer for Minari, an immigrant drama that revolves around a family, lead by its patriarch portrayed by Steven Yeun, who moves to Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream — even if the American dream means trying to run a farm despite limited knowledge of things like “plowing” and “harvesting.” His wife and two small children are along for the bumpy ride, as is his fresh-from-Korea mother. (The film was inspired by director Isaac Chung’s real-life family experience.) “We said we wanted a new start. This is it,” Yeun’s character says in the trailer. “They need to see me succeed at something for once.” Minari doesn’t have a release date, but according to A24, it will be available to watch “no later than” February 2021.

