Spooky season is almost upon is, and 21 Savage and producer Metro Boomin aren’t going to let one haunted minute slip by in the new trailer, narrated by Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman, for their album Savage Mode 2, a follow-up to the pair’s 2016 EP Savage Mode.

“Savage is defined as fierce, beastly, and untamed,” the actor intones, over creepy images of a snowy graveyard, a haunted house, and an elevator filled with CGI blood. “Mode is defined as a way of operating, or using the system. So, to be in savage mode is to go hard, not allowing anything to stop or deter you from your mission. Basically, this means when someone is in savage mode, they are not to be fucked with. I now present to you…Savage Mode 2.”

The trailer, directed by Gibson Hazard, ends with the pair being murdered by…themselves, who then take their rightful place at the mixer. Like Evil Dead II, let’s hope the sequel is even better than the original. Savage Mode 2 will reportedly arrive this Friday, October 2.