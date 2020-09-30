Disney Casts Iman Vellani As Its Marvelous Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel Photo: Marvel Comics

Between the delay of Black Widow and the upcoming She-Hulk and WandaVision series, Disney+ really is the place to see a female-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, the streaming platform has more news about yet another Marvel series of the “strong female lead” persuasion: Deadline reports that the MCU’s Ms. Marvel series has cast its lead with newcomer Iman Vellani. Vellani will play “Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey.” When the Kamala Khan iteration of the Ms. Marvel character debuted in 2014, she was the first Muslim Marvel hero to have her own comic title. Bisha K. Ali, a screenwriter who worked on Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, is credited as the creator of the Ms. Marvel series. According to Deadline, Kevin Feige “has said that in addition to appearing on the small screen, Kamala Khan will be included in future Marvel films.” So look forward to Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan coming to a Disney+ account near you, and look extra-forward to her appearance in Avengers 27 or whatever if movies ever exist again.

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here. (If you subscribe to a service through our links, Vulture may earn an affiliate commission.)