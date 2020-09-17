Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: NeNe Leakes is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The RHOA original cast member first left the series after season seven and eventually returned for season ten. She revealed the news in a YouTube video, telling fans, “It wasn’t an easy decision for me.” “I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she said. “There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides.” Rumors of Leakes’s second exit from the series swirled since the beginning of the year, when Wendy Williams claimed on her show that Leakes was quitting. Leakes denied Williams’s assertions on The Talk in February but said her future on the show was open. By June, she and Bravo were both fighting rumors that she had been fired from the next season. She joins a mass exodus of housewives across the franchises in 2020, including Beverly Hills’ Denise Richards, New York’s Dorinda Medley, and Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. Well, we’ll have the Salt Lake City women soon enough. At least Leakes didn’t leave us without one last bit of iconic dramatics when she “walked off” RHOA’s Zoom reunion.
NeNe Leakes Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta Once Again
Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for MAXIM