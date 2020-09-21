Netflix Brings The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to An End After One Season

It’s a prequel series, so at least we know Thra ends up fine in the end. Photo: Netflix

In news that has Skeksis written all over it, Netflix has canceled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance after one season, which premiered on August 30, 2019. According to io9, the streaming platform confirmed the fantasy prequel series would be no more on Monday, just days after the show took home this year’s Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program. The visually-stunning Age of Resistance, inspired by Jim Henson’s 1982 fantasy film The Dark Crystal, followed three Gelflings on the planet of Thra, who must come to their world’s defense when the corrupt ruling class, the Skeksis, essentially hack the Crystal of Truth and start using it to drain the life force from other living things to benefit themselves.

“We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” executive producer and Jim Henson Company CEO Lisa Henson said in a statement Monday. “We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes, and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future.” We hope they can revive the show somehow; the idea of a warehouse full of the most amazing puppets you’ve ever seen just going to waste is too sad to contemplate.