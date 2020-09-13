Aaron Sorkin has been trying to get The Trial of the Chicago 7 made since he wrote its screenplay in 2007, so it’s unlikely he knew how every month that went by would make it more and more timely. Or he did, and that is sort of the entire point of the movie. Either way, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Sorkin’s upcoming film, which he also directs, about the eight anti-war activists charged with conspiracy and inciting to riot following protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. (Black Panther co-founder Bobby Seale’s court case was severed into a separate trial.)

Sacha Baron Cohen stars as Abbie Hoffman, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, Yahya Abdul-Matteen II as Bobby Seale, Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as prosecutor Richard Schultz. Frank Langella, William Hurt, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, and Mark Rylance help to round out the cast. The Trial is in session on Netflix come Friday, October 16, after reportedly dropping in select theaters later this month.