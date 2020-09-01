Emily in Paris Trailer: Say La Vee, Lily Collins

Our Younger withdrawal just got a little more manageable. Netflix debuted the first trailer for its upcoming rom-com series Emily in Paris, which stars Lily Collins (daughter of the “In the Air Tonight” maestro) as a very fashionable marketing executive who gets the job of a lifetime in the French capital. “I’m kind of the American point of view,” the tells a skeptical Parisian after insisting that she feels like “Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge!” Expect lots of romance from creator Darren Star, plenty of candy-colored berets from costume designer Patricia Field, and an inevitable penultimate episode shot in front of the Louvre Pyramid. The show, which was originally slated to debut on the Paramount Network, will premiere on October 2.

