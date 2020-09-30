Please Watch Netflix’s Social Distance Trailer in Isolation

By our count, there are zero six-feet-apart park hangs (with or without loose rosé bottles) in the trailer for Netflix’s new anthology series Social Distance. Sofas, beds, chaises longues, sofa beds, it has all of those instead. As the streaming service’s first venture into the “keeping relationships alive amid the coronavirus pandemic” subgenre, the eight-part series will follow one family or couple in each episode as they struggle to adapt to the new normal, especially when they keep getting Zoombombed by gyrating ragers with questionable twerking talent. Some of the actors include the real-life married Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker, Danielle Brooks, Oscar Nunez, and Okieriete Onaodowan. Social Distance will premiere on October 15.

