Nicholas Cage’s Joe Exotic TV Series Has Found A Home At Amazon Studios

While Carole Baskin is practicing her tango on Dancing With The Stars, Joe Exotic will be hanging out at Amazon. Well, Nicholas Cage as Joe Exotic that is. Variety reports that the scripted series about Tiger King star Joe Exotic starring Nicholas Cage is being developed by Amazon Studios. The project was originally in the works with CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television in May, and now Amazon has jumped aboard. The television series is is based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad, and follows a young Joe Exotic, née Joe Shreibvogel, as he risks his own health, both physical and mental, to keep his beloved park open. Per Variety, the Nicholas Cage led series “will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.” How exotic.