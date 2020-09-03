No Time to Die Trailer: James Bond Dusts Off the Ol’ Bulletproof Car

Dying? Ain’t nobody got time for that, especially not Bond. James Bond. The second trailer for Daniel Craig’s final lap as the iconic British spy has arrived. No Time to Die follows Bond as he begrudgingly comes out of retirement to hunt down a kidnapped scientist. If you’re thinking, Don’t they have more than one spy?, they do, and she’s played by Lashana Lynch. “So, stay in your lane,” she chides Bond. “You get in my way, I will put a bullet in your knee. The one that works.” The bounty hunt gets complicated fast. Old flame Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) has secrets. A potential new flame, played by Ana de Armas, enters the picture Ana de Armed. And a scarred, mask–wearing Rami Malek is threatening to “eradicate” “millions.” “If we don’t do this, there will be nothing left to save,” Bond … inspires the gang.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, written by Scott Z. Burns, Robert Wade, Neal Purvis, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, so let’s hope for at least one hot priest. PWB, who brought the assassin Villanelle to life in Killing Eve, was tapped to “liven up” and “polish” No Time to Die at the request of the leading man himself, Daniel Craig. And that was after True Detective’s Cary Joji Fukunaga took over directing from Danny Boyle, who quit due to “creative differences.” Then, Bond 25 was pushed back seven months, from April to November, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, No Time to Die will be out November 20, 2020. Martinis all around!