Nomadland Becomes Oscar Frontrunner With Top TIFF Win

A pensive Frances McDormand. Photo: YouTube

With Emmys season ending in a matter of hours, we may as well turn our attention to a movie that we’ll continue to hum to the tune of “Nowhere Man.” Nomadland, a devastating drama starring Frances McDormand and directed by Chloé Zhao, has won the People’s Choice Award at the annual Toronto International Film Festival. That, and its previous top prize win at the Venice Film Festival, have solidified Nomadland’s frontrunner status at the 2021 Oscars, which we promise is still happening despite the coronavirus pandemic. “Thank you, the audience. We can’t do this without you,” Zhao said in a virtual acceptance speech. “Cinema is about sharing. Please, please keep going because we cannot do this without you. We’re so grateful and we hope we’ll see you all down the road.” Additionally, the People’s Choice Award runner-ups were Regina King’s directorial debut One Night in Miami and Tracey Deer’s Beans, the latter of which suddenly has us nostalgic for a certain Even Stevens character.